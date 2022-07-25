- Advertisement -

After more than 30 years working for the City of Kimberley, senior manager of operations Chris Mummery will be retiring.

City staff say he started his career with the city back in 1987 when he took a job in the parks department.

Various positions later, Mummery will retire as senior manager of operations, a title he’s held since 2017.

According to city staff, Mummer had a big impact on Kimberley’s development including numerous utility and infrastructure upgrades such as the Norton Avenue and 4th Avenue work, new wastewater treatment plant planning and design, recycling implementation and several active transportation projects.

- Advertisement -

“After an extraordinarily rewarding 35-year career with the City of Kimberley and with great anticipation and excitement I have made the decision to retire,” said Mummery.

“I am extremely proud of the Management team and staff that has developed within the City of Kimberley and know the community will be in excellent hands. After Sept. 30, you’ll find me out enjoying my supportive family and all that the City of Kimberley and the East Kootenay area has to offer. See you at the lake, in the mountains and generally around the area enjoying local activities.”

City council and staff want to thank him for his service and dedication to the community.

“Chris has been an integral part of the City of Kimberley for decades,” says Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Sommerville.

“While Chris has been very passionate about and committed to his job, we know he has other pursuits that he wants to chase including his young grandson! We wish Chris a happy and healthy retirement.”

The city is now searching for someone to fill the role.