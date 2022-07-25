- Advertisement -

Cranbrook’s own Bowen Byram and local country music star Dean Brody partnered with the NHL Players Association to donate $60,000 to the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association.

The cheque was presented during Brody’s concert at Fort Steele over the weekend.

Both he and Byram kicked off the weekend with a meet and greet and pickup game with local kids.

“Being able to return to my hometown and give something back to the place that made me who I am has been something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Brody.

“Anyone who knows me knows that the reason I do what I do is so that I could have a platform and a voice to help others. To me, there is nothing more Canadian than getting out on that ice to play a game of hockey and it has always been such a huge part of my life. Growing up in the East Kootenay area we would play every day.”

“I’m so thankful for the NHLPA for coming together with me to make this weekend happen so we could support the local minor hockey league and kids from my hometown.”

The money will be used to pay for hockey equipment and registration fees for local youth.