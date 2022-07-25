- Advertisement -

The newest statistics from the 2021 census shows Kimberley is becoming more affluent.

According to the census, the median total income has risen from $35,277 in 2015 to $42,800 in 2020.

However, the most common income group was people ages 15 and older making $20,000 to $29,999 annually.

There is still a sizeable gap between what men and women make in Kimberley.

Men had a total median income of $51,200, while it was $35,800 for women.

Kimberley is near the top in median income in the Kootenays.

They’re above Cranbrook which has a total of $41,200 but below Fernie which has a median total income of $48,000.

The number of people making over $100,000 annually in Kimberley is also on the rise.

It’s up from 470 people in 2015 to 670 in 2020. Men were again the majority with 505 and only 165 women.

Visit the link below to view all income, age and household makeup statistics from the 2021 census.

MORE: 2021 Census of Population (Statistics Canada)