Cranbrook Aquatic Centre lane pool back up and running

By Ryley McCormack
The Cranbrook Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)
The lane pool in Cranbrook’s Aquatic Centre is open once again.

A majority of the services were operational since July 4th, but city officials said a delay in repairs kept the lane pool closed longer than expected.

Any activities impacted by the pool closure have since been able to resume their original schedule.

“The City of Cranbrook and the entire Aquatic Centre team appreciates and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during the extended closure,” said city officials.

