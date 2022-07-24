- Advertisement -

Five small wildfires are active in the southern part of the East Kootenay.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, four of the fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The fires are all under half a hectare in size, the largest being a 0.2-hectare fire burning in the South Tepee Creek area, southeast of Moyie.

One fire is about 0.1 hectares in size, west of Kimberley in the St. Mary’s Road area.

Three small wildfires are active just south of Norbury Lake Provincial Park, one is burning at 0.1 hectares in the Picher Valley area and another is about 0.01 hectares in the Picture Valley, slightly west of there.

Meanwhile, a 0.01-hectare wildfire in Norbury Creek is currently under control.