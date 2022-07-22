- Advertisement -

The Cranbrook Bucks will have a new face behind the bench next season, adding another assistant coach.

Colin Minardi has coached for the Prince George Spruce Kings and the Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA.

Bucks staff said they’ve always planned to add a second full-time assistant and Minardi seemed like a good fit.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Bucks organization. This is a first-class organization with great people involved,” said Minardi.

- Advertisement -

“The team is poised to take the next steps after what they accomplished this season. Ryan Donald is a great coach and I’m excited to be working with and learning from both him and Myles Fitzgerald.”

“I would like to thank Ryan, Nathan Lieuwen and the rest of the Bucks organization for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Cranbrook and get to work.”