Cranbrook’s water is confirmed to be up to standards following a fault on Monday.

Earlier this week, a power surge caused a fault in the city’s potable water treatment system, but city officials did not believe it would lead to any health concerns.

The community’s chlorination system experienced issues for about 15 minutes and a small amount of untreated water made it into the city’s water system.

Public works crews were able to isolate and flush most of the untreated water, but the city advised that some residents may want to boil their water, just out of an abundance of caution.

City staff said there was no major public health concern, but a notice from the Environmental Health Office on Friday confirmed the safety of Cranbrook’s water.

“Following further monitoring and testing, the Environmental Health Office has notified the City that its potable water is confirmed to be fully safe for consumption as per Interior Health’s standards,” said city officials.