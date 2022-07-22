- Advertisement -

The second quarter report for animal control and bylaw enforcement shows 304 calls for service were made in Kimberley between April and June.

This was a drastic increase from 2021 when there were 46.

The city’s new bylaw enforcement officer Sean Lever says this was due to staff shortages the year before.

2020’s numbers were much closer but still less with 231 calls.

- Advertisement -

Animal control calls like for barking dogs or pets off-leash made up the majority of calls with 106.

He said the city has been ramping up their enforcement of fines.

Councillor Oakley said in Monday night’s council meeting that it seemed like people felt they could ignore fines and nothing would happen.

Lever said that is no longer the case.

“People are very surprised to see that I’ve been following up,” he said.

“I’ve been hand-delivering tickets to people on weekends, evenings, you name it I’m there.”

Over the past three months, 26 infractions have gotten the city $1,450 from fines, with most being street and traffic violations.

The full report can be found here.