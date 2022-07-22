- Advertisement -

Cranbrook residents can have their say in the future of tourism in the community.

The city, in partnership with Cranbrook Tourism, the Ktunaxa Nation and the Chamber of Commerce, is looking to develop a tourism master plan.

“It’s essentially a roadmap for the future. Where do we want the tourism sector and how do we want it to grow and flourish,” Kristy Jahn-Smith, Cranbrook Tourism executive director. “We’ll be looking ahead and seeing where we want to end up, then we’ll be able to work backwards on the steps and things we’ll need to be doing to get us to that future.”

Residents are invited to participate in a survey aimed at creating the plan.

Jahn-Smith said the organization hopes the plan will help make growth in the tourism sector more proactive and in line with what residents want.

“This could mean more retail and shopping, festivals and events and more, perhaps, infrastructure,” said Jahn-Smith. “Visitors come into our area and infuse dollars into the economy and support golf and skiing, residents get to have a certain lifestyle and benefit from those things.”

Results from the survey are expected to be published in the fall of 2022.

You can voice your thoughts on Cranbrook’s tourism through the link below.

City officials said participants are entered into a draw to win one of 10 VISA gift cards, worth $25.

More: Cranbrook Tourism Master Plan