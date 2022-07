- Advertisement -

Are you a good neighbour? The District of Elkford wants feedback on a new bylaw that will set well-defined rules for neighbourhoods.

The Good Neighbour Bylaw is a consolidation of four of Elkford’s existing bylaws.

This includes bylaws for unsightly premises, noise control, outdoor water conservation and loitering and public nuisance.

Feedback will be accepted until Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. using the link below.

