Active logging work will have the Josephine Falls trail near Elkford closed until further notice.

Officials with the District of Elkford said the closure is meant to protect public safety until CanWel’s workers are finished the job.

District staff noted that the land being logged does not belong to Elkford and is not part of a district initiative.

“For these reasons, unfortunately, we cannot provide the community with an estimate for how long this trail will remain closed,” said district officials.

Residents are asked to obey all signage and instructions from forestry staff in the area.

“We appreciate your patience while we wait for this trail to reopen and encourage you to check out some of our other amazing local parks and trails in the meantime,” said Elkford officials.