In response to the recent and forecasted hot weather, Canal Flats is implementing water restrictions within the community.

Village officials said watering of lawns, gardens, trees and landscaped areas is restricted to the use of a hand-held canister, a sprinkler, a drip irrigation system or a handheld hose with an automatic shut-off.

Those with even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days.

Watering times are set between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Village staff said public works employees may enter a property to turn the water off, if a violation is found and the owners may be fined.