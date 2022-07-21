- Advertisement -

Police in Cranbrook are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a firearms pointing event that happened on Wednesday.

Police said they got a call at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday that a man in a black Ford truck was pointing a firearm at a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Ridgeview Road.

The men were known to each other.

Kimberley RCMP located the suspect and arrested him.

A joint search warrant by members of the Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP on the suspect’s truck and Kimberley residence, found a firearm, ammunition, suspected drugs and a prohibited weapon.

“Cooperation and coordination between the members of the Cranbrook and Kimberley Detachments led to the suspect in this incident being quickly and safely apprehended and a number of dangerous items being seized by Police,” said Sergeant Stu Hert.

The suspect will appear in court on July 21.

“We are continuing our investigation into this matter and are requesting that anyone who observed this event or may have dash cam video from the time and location in question come forward,” added Hert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.