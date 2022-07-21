- Advertisement -

The 2022 BC Summer Games started with the opening ceremony on Thursday from Prince George, officially welcoming participants to the competition.

“After four long years apart, I am thrilled to celebrate the return of the BC Summer Games,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “This is an exciting opportunity for our province’s top young athletes to demonstrate their hard work and determination.”

Officials said nearly 3,000 of the province’s top young athletes, coaches and officials, including 101 people from our region, will participate in the games.

Over 2,200 athletes, with an average age of 14, earned entry into the 2022 BC Summer Games by participating in qualification events around the province.

Staff said participants will be supported by thousands of volunteers, 450 coaches and over 200 officials.

Athletes will compete in 18 different games, including 3×3 basketball, baseball, soccer, softball and a number of others.

Meanwhile, athletes with disabilities will be competing in five different events.

The 2022 BC Summer Games will run from July 21st to the 24th, with winners being presented with their medals on Sunday.

A full list of local competitors and an event schedule can be found below.

More: Participant Lists and Results search tool (BC Games)

More: 2022 BC Summer Games schedule (BC Games)