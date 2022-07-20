- Advertisement -

Hotter weather is expected in the coming days as a high-pressure ridge begins to sweep across the province.

B.C. government officials said this may result in heat warnings to come this weekend or early next week.

“While the current forecast suggests a dip in daytime high temperatures late this week, there is potential for the high-pressure ridge to ramp up this weekend and into next week, which may lead to higher temperatures,” said the B.C. government.

That said, provincial government officials do not anticipate an extreme heat emergency.

Residents are asked to keep an eye on the local forecast in case a heat alert is issued.

Elevated temperatures bring a higher risk of heat-related illnesses, and officials said it’s important to have a plan to keep yourself safe.

“A heat plan should identify cool zones inside and outside of homes (such as community centres and libraries), ways to cool down (such as taking cool baths or showers and drinking plenty of water) and identify vulnerable family members and neighbours who are susceptible to heat and should be checked on,” said government staff.

Prolonged exposure to hot environments can lead to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, fainting, edema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), rash and cramps.

Be on the lookout for symptoms such as dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, confusion, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.