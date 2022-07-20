- Advertisement -

Cranbrook RCMP is asking you to keep your eyes open for a stolen Pepsi truck.

Officials said it was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday from the 600-block of Industrial Road C.

A man on a motorcycle was spotted on a security camera before he loaded the bike in the back of the truck and drove it off.

Police said the truck is a Ford F350 with Pepsi logos on the sides and a yellow Maxon logo on the tailgate.

The truck has an eight-foot bed with a service box power liftgate.

“We are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for this vehicle. It should be fairly recognizable with the Pepsi Logos on the sides,” said Cranbrook RCMP spokesperson Cst. Katie Forgeron. “If you see this vehicle, or can identify the male in the photo, please contact our office at 250-489-3471.”