Vehicle thefts seem to be on the rise in Kimberley according to the RCMP first quarter report.

Kimberley RCMP Sergeant Steve Woodcox presented crime stats to Kimberley council on Monday and said they’ve had four vehicle thefts between April and June.

He said this is a little unusual.

“We probably don’t see four thefts of vehicles in two years,” he added.

“Some of these individuals are transient in nature and have actually stolen vehicles in Kimberley to be caught in another jurisdiction. I do not remember any theft of vehicles over the last year or so.”

Of the four, three vehicles have been recovered including one found in Saskatchewan.

Another issue Woodcox raised was access to mental health support workers.

He said mental health calls continue to rise, but the police aren’t always equipped to deal with them properly.

“We are hopeful that someday we can get more resources,” he said. “Whether it’s through Interior Health or mental health workers to attend callS for service.”

“We’re asking the police on a daily basis to attend mental health calls. We are not psychiatrists or doctors. These mental health calls may be better suited to be dealt with by mental health workers but at this time there just doesn’t seem to be the resources available to us.”

The Kimberley RCMP’s quarterly report can be found here.