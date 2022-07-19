Listen Live

News

Fernie’s Aquatic Centre to close for maintenance

By Ryley McCormack
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)
Fernie’s Aquatic Centre will be closed for maintenance work for more than a month.

City officials said the closure will run from July 25 to Sept. 5.

According to Fernie, the shutdown is an important opportunity to do some deep cleaning and work on important projects.

This year, crews will be re-grouting the pools, fixing broken tiles, rebuilding the slide tower, and replacing lockers.

Meanwhile, the city’s splash park near the Aquatic Centre will be open daily while the pool is closed.

In The News