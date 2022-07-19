- Advertisement -

Hockey fans can mark their calendars. The 2022-23 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular season begins on Sept. 23.

Every team will play 44 games this season, including six games each against divisional rivals, two games against teams from the alternate division within the same conference, and one game against each team from the alternate conference.

There will be a holiday break from Dec. 19-27 and playoffs will begin on Feb 17.

The Kimberley Dynamiters will match up against the Columbia Valley Rockies on opening night.

Opening night will also see the Fernie Ghostriders and Golden Rockets face off and the Creston Valley Thunder Cats take on the Castlegar Rebels.

The full schedule can be found below.

MORE: 2022-23 full schedule (KIJHL)