City of Cranbrook staff say a power surge in Cranbrook caused a fault in the city’s potable water treatment system, but they don’t believe it will cause any health concerns.

They say it caused a fault in the chlorination system for about 15 minutes.

As a result, a small amount of untreated water made it into the system.

Public works crews isolated the area where the untreated water flowed and is currently flushing the system with hydrants to remove that untreated water.

City staff say, children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems may wish to use boiled water or another alternative at least for this evening