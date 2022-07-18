- Advertisement -

The Cranbrook Bucks have signed forward Jack Silich for the upcoming season.

Silich split last season between the Sioux Falls Stampede and the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

He tallied six goals and three assists in 57 games.

“Jack is a player that we are excited to add to our forward group for this coming season,” says Head Coach Ryan Donald.

“Jack has always been a player that competes very hard and contributes to a winning culture, and we expect him to do the same here in Cranbrook. We are excited to work with Jack at developing his game and believe he will bring experience and leadership to our group this season.”

He describes himself as a physical forward who loves to score.

“Cranbrook felt like the perfect fit for me. Young organization and it seems like it fits right into what I’m looking for,” Silich said.

“I feel like the BCHL is right up my alley, it’s a fast league, very skilled.”

He’s committed to playing for NCAA Division 1 for Quinnipiac University.