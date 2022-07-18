Listen Live

Cranbrook RCMP investigating multiple bike thefts and looking for owner of another

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)
The Cranbrook RCMP is investigating two bikes that were stolen on Saturday evening and also looking for the owner of a bike that was recovered.

Two Capix brand bikes were stolen on Saturday night.

One is dark blue and the other is maroon.

(Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)
(Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Call the non-emergency line at 250-489-3471 if you have any information.

Police also arrested an individual on Friday and recovered what they believe to be a stolen bike.

If the bike is yours you can call the non-emergency line.

(Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)
