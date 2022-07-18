- Advertisement -

Cranbrook firefighters snuffed out a bush fire in the Hidden Valley area.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services officials said crews arrived at the scene on Saturday.

The blaze grew to about 20 metres in size, and firefighters quickly got control of the situation.

In the wake of the fire, officials are reminding the public of the importance of reporting wildfires.

“Nearly half of all wildfires in BC are reported by the public. If you spot smoke or an unattended campfire during your travels, call *5555 or your cell or call 1-800-663-5555,” said Cranbrook firefighters.