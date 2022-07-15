Crews with Columbia Valley Search and Rescue responded to a paraglider that crashed near the border of Kootenay National Park.

The glider had got caught up in a tree and they suffered injuries during the crash.

SAR officials say they quickly located the paraglider and were able to extract, package and transport them with the help of Parks Canada Visitor Safety and glacier Helicopters Invermere.

CVSAR recommends having an emergency communications device in case you end up needing it.