Police are investigating the theft of two chainsaws from a pickup truck on Friday.

Police say the theft occurred on May 13, from a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Copper Road in Invermere.

A new Stihl chainsaw with a 24” bar, a Husqvarna chainsaw with a 20” bar and a set of keys were taken.

If you have information contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.