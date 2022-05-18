- Advertisement -

Some BC Transit routes in the Columbia Valley, Elk Valley and Creston Valley will be renumbered as of June 1st.

BC Transit officials said they are renumbering these routes to provide clarity to customers travelling between transit numbers.

That said, the schedule and service levels will not be changed, and neither will route names.

The changes will primarily get rid of duplication between bus routes before their new NextRide system launches.

“While this has not been an issue to this point, the introduction of the NextRide automatic vehicle location technology requires the renumbering of some routes,” said BC Transit officials.

“In the Creston Valley Transit System, the route 1 Town Shuttle/Erickson will be divided into two routes. The 51 Town Shuttle Erickson, which will service the downtown to Erickson portion of the route and the 52 North Creston, which will service the portion of the route between Downtown, the Creston Valley Mall and the Ramada Hotel.”

The new route numbers as of June 1 are noted below:

South Connector (Columbia Valley): Old: 1 New: 31

North Connector (Columbia Valley) Old: 2 New: 32

Elkford, Fernie, Sparwood (Elk Valley) Old: 1 New: 41

Town Shuttle/Erickson (Creston Valley): Old: 1 New: 51 and 52

Wynndel (Creston Valley): Old: 4 New: 54

Creston-Cranbrook Connector (Creston Valley): Old: 6 New: 56

