The District of Invermere will be shutting off water tomorrow for Third Avenue, south of Laurier Street.

District staff say contractors are installing a new 300-millimetre water main.

Water is expected to be shut off at 4 a.m. and be turned back on at 6:30 a.m.

District staff say you should make sure taps are turned off to avoid any flooding when water service is restored.