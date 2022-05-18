- Advertisement -

The B.C. government has hit the $1 million mark for donations to Ukraine, with Cranbrook having the second-highest amount raised through BC Cannabis Stores.

Back in February, BC Liquor and BC Cannabis Stores started collecting donations for the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal.

From Feb. 28 to April 24, $1,081,272.98 was raised across the province.

Cranbrook collected $5,783.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and generosity provided by British Columbians for the Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal, which will assist individuals and families impacted by the heartbreaking conflict in Ukraine,” said Pat Quealey, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for British Columbia and Yukon in a release.

“These donations will help the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provide humanitarian assistance, such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support and other urgent items for those in need.”

The B.C. government announced they will be contributing an extra $1 million to Ukraine.