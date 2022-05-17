- Advertisement -

A BC Hydro irrigation transformer in the Elk Valley was found with a bullet hole, leading to about $10,000 in repairs.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said the incident was reported to police on May 4th, after the transformer south of the Highway 3 and 93 intersections was shot at.

The damaged transformer was later repaired and the grounds were cleaned up.

Police officials said the person responsible for shooting at the transformer could be charged with mischief under Section 430 of the Criminal Code.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

According to police, a similar incident happened last June.