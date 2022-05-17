Listen Live

FeaturedNews

Occupants safe following Cranbrook apartment fire

By Ryley McCormack
(Photo by Ryley McCormack, Vista Radio)
All occupants are safe following a fire in an apartment along the 1600 block of 1st Street South on Monday afternoon.

City officials said four members of the local fire department initially responded to the incident at approximately 3:12 on Monday afternoon.

Once they arrived, first responders found one unit engulfed in flames. Officials said an additional 20 firefighters and four apparatus quickly arrived at the scene.

Emergency Social Services arrived shortly after and ensured all building occupants were provided shelter and and other essential services on Monday night.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

