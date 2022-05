- Advertisement -

The Trans-Canada Highway through the Kicking Horse Canyon will be open for the long weekend as its full closure comes to a close.

There will be no stoppages from May 21-23.

However, on May 24, the section of Highway 1 will be returning to intermittent closures.

There will be 30-minute delays during off-hours of the day followed by overnight closures.

These closures will run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.