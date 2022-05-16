Bowen Byram and the Colorado Avalanche will try to make St. Louis sing the blues as they get set for a second-round matchup.

Byram says he thinks it will be a good matchup.

“They have a really good team. everyone at this point has a lot of depth and plays hard, but we have a really good team as well. We have a lot of depth, we have a lot of guys that can play anywhere in the lineup,” said Byram in a pre-series press conference.

“I like the matchup it’s going to be an awesome series. It should be fun to play in and should be a great test for our team.”

The Avalanche swept their first-round opponents, beating the Nashville Predators in four games.

It took the Blues six games to send the Minnesota Wild packing.

Byram says the team believes they have a shot at the Stanley Cup but they need to focus on their current opponents.

“It would be nice to win a cup here and I think we’re on a good pace. Obviously, we can’t look too far ahead, we got to beat St. Louis,” added Byram.

“That’s our main focus right now, we want to ramp up and get ready for game one.”

Game 1 is on Tuesday at 7:30.