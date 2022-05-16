- Advertisement -

The Cranbrook Fire Department is dealing with a structure fire on the 1600 block of 1st Street South.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area so crews can work safely.

No injuries have been reported.

BC Hydro has shut off power in the surrounding area (West of 17TH AVE, South of 1A ST, East of 14TH AVE, North of 1ST ST)

They say it’s affecting around 80 customers.

We will provide more details as they become available.

We’re dealing with a structure fire this hour on the 1600 block of 1st Street South. Please avoid the area to allow our firefighters to work safely. #Cranbrook @cityofcranbrook pic.twitter.com/M9yZDSDH6v — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) May 16, 2022