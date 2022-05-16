- Advertisement -

Drivers will have to take some detours through Sparwood, as construction has begun on the revamped Centennial Square.

District of Sparwood officials say Centennial Street and Red Cedar Drive will be closed in the area while work is underway.

“They’re going to start doing the water looping at Centennial park,” said Mayor David Wilks. “In terms of parking, it will be a little disruptive over the summer. People should expect to use the parking lots on either side of the thrift store.”

According to District staff, the project should be wrapped up by Oct. 31 of this year.

Wilks said there will likely be some work that will extend into 2023.

“There will be certain parts that will be in next year. We’re looking at putting in a playground over in the land that was purchased from the Catholic church. It may not get in this year, but the bulk of it will be done,” said Wilks.

Wilks is glad construction on the park is starting after a long process of finalizing a design and facing delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to look very nice when it’s done. It’ll be very useful for the public through all four seasons,” said Wilks.

Drivers are asked to obey signs in the area and use caution while construction is underway.