Spring chosen for Team Canada U18 selection camp

By Josiah Spyker
Jaimee Spring with Team BC (Photo supplied by Corey Spring)
Cranbrook’s Jaimee Spring will have a shot at making the roster for Team Canada’s U18 team.

The selection camp runs from May 24-29 in Calgary and will showcase 40 of the country’s top women’s under-18 players.

The 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship is set to take place from June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin.

“This is an exciting time for this group of dedicated athletes, who have waited over two years for a chance to compete on the international stage,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada in a release.

“Our athletes and entire staff involved in our program have been looking forward to this opportunity. We had a short window last summer where we were able to gather together to train, compete and play some games in a competitive setting. With the world championship right around the corner, we will maximize our time together on the ice and put our off-ice work into practice, with a goal of representing Canada and competing for a gold medal.”

The last two women’s championships were cancelled, so this will be the first time Canada’s women’s U18 team will play since January 2020.

Canada is in Group A with Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Cranbrook’s Tom Renney will also be involved before he retires from being chief executive officer of Hockey Canada on July 1.

