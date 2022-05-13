- Advertisement -

An ATV rider needed the help of the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue after getting injured near Edgewater.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue officials say they got the call yesterday afternoon.

The rider was assessed before being packaged and extracted with the help of Glacier Helicopters Invermere.

They were then handed over to BC Ambulance Service for further care.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue is stressing the importance of being properly prepared and outfitted whether you’re heading out for a few hours of fun or a lengthy backcountry expedition.