- Advertisement -

The District of Elkford will celebrate its belated 50th anniversary, after it had to be called off last year.

The community was originally incorporated as the Village of Elkford on July 16, 1971.

District staff said the original celebration was planned for 2021, but provincial restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic put plans on hold.

Elkford detailed plans for Canada Day weekend, as well.

“Get ready for an epic celebration that will run from July 1 to 3 and will offer family-friendly entertainment for all ages. Stay tuned for contest announcements and look forward to fireworks, a parade, a dignitary luncheon, beer gardens and an outdoor music festival, a family ball tournament, a show n’ shine, a grass smash volleyball tournament, a pancake breakfast, fire trucks, a Devonian concession, an art show, a silent auction, food trucks, a craft fair, gold panning, and so much more,” said district officials.