Fernie’s city hall will be open despite nearby construction work to improve parking and add electric vehicle chargers.

While the public will still be able to access the building, city officials said there will be some minor disruptions.

Work is also ongoing at Fernie’s visitor information centre, under the same project.

Officials said the end goal is to improve parking availability, upgrade EV charging stations and enhance staging areas.

The project is funded through a grant from the Tourism Dependent Community Fund for the ‘Journey to Iconic Fernie project.