You’re invited to attend the grand opening of Cranbrook’s new visitor centre on Saturday.

“We are really excited to showcase our new visitor centre, which we envision becoming a staple of a vibrant Baker Street,” says visitor services manager Shaun Penner.

“Offering this modern space which will draw visitors into our vibrant and growing downtown core will allow them to experience the charm of Cranbrook’s historical downtown while learning about all the great attractions and services the community offers.”

Cranbrook Tourism staff say there will be free concessions for everyone including popcorn and lemonade.

There will also be a youth ambassador contest. Kids can share what their favourite things about Cranbrook are for a chance to win a gift card and have the chance to be part of a video showcasing why visitors should come to Cranbrook.

“We’re really excited to be at the end of Baker Street, providing visitor information services, but also information for local residents on things to do in Cranbrook and the surrounding area,” says executive director Kristy Jahn-Smith.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 800C Baker Street.