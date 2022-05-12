- Advertisement -

Expecting parents can take advantage of improved comprehensive care access through the newly opened Encompass Pregnancy Care clinic in Cranbrook.

Officials with Interior Health said it has opened in Cranbrook’s Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

The clinic is supported by eight maternity physicians and a number of experienced pregnancy care nurses.

“We’re a group of local physicians working together to provide all-encompassing, high-quality and standardized medical and supportive care to pregnant patients,” said Dr. Madeline Oosthuizen, Family Physician (FP) and Encompass clinic physician. “Parents will have the opportunity to get to know each member of our physician team, will meet directly each visit with our clinic maternity nurse, who is a wealth of information, and will be connected with other community resources and health services specific to pre and postnatal care.”

The services offered include the following:

Pre and postnatal care Labour and delivery in the East Kootenay Regional Hospital Early pregnancy loss support and management Pre-conception counselling Contraception options Family planning Lactation support



“We are excited to welcome Encompass Pregnancy Care as part of our urgent care team. The Primary Care Network partnership between Interior Health, Ktunaxa Nation and the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice has made it possible to expand services available to people in Cranbrook and Kimberley,” said Shannon Statham, Interior Health’s primary care lead for the East Kootenay. “With team-based care, patients can see the most appropriate health-care professional to treat their needs. We are proud to welcome new parents to the centre.”

New patients from Cranbrook and surrounding communities are being accepted at the Encompass Pregnancy Care clinic.

You can call the Urgent and Primary Care Centre at (250) 420-2323 to make an appointment.