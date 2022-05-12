- Advertisement -

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has put its annual ban on fireworks sales in place across all of its electoral areas ahead of wildfire season.

RDEK officials said the ban on fireworks sales runs from May to October of each year.

“We want to remind both business owners and the general public that the sale of fireworks in the rural parts of the RDEK is now prohibited,” said RDEK Development Services Manager Andrew McLeod.

According to the RDEK, it cannot regulate the use of fireworks in the same way a municipality can.

However, firework use in rural areas is regulated by the B.C. government.

“It is important for the public to understand the different categories of burning restrictions in BC, as many people do not realize that the use of fireworks are prohibited whenever a Category 2 Open Burning Ban is in effect,” adds McLeod.

RDEK officials said its bylaw bans the sale and distribution of fireworks across all its electoral areas from May 1 to Oct. 1. The prohibition applies to all people and businesses within those areas.