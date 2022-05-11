Twin brothers Donovan and Julian Frias have signed with the Cranbrook Bucks for the 2022-2023 season.
The brothers are both forwards and played in Newport, Rhode Island last season for St. George’s School and with the South Shore Kings 18U AAA program.
“It [Cranbrook] looks like a great spot for me to develop into the best player I can,” Donovan says.
He describes himself as a big center with skill and tries to model his game after Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron.
Last year he posted 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 25 games.
Julian describes himself as a hard-working grinder similar to Milan Lucic.
He tallied 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points through 25 games.
“Coach Donald reached out to us, it seems like a good fit and he seemed like a great guy,” says Julian.
“Everything I hear about Cranbrook is great, so I was really excited to get going.”
Both brothers are committed to playing for NCAA Division 1 program Yale University.