Twin brothers Donovan and Julian Frias have signed with the Cranbrook Bucks for the 2022-2023 season.

The brothers are both forwards and played in Newport, Rhode Island last season for St. George’s School and with the South Shore Kings 18U AAA program.

“It [Cranbrook] looks like a great spot for me to develop into the best player I can,” Donovan says.

He describes himself as a big center with skill and tries to model his game after Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron.

- Advertisement -

Last year he posted 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 25 games.

Julian describes himself as a hard-working grinder similar to Milan Lucic.

He tallied 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points through 25 games.

“Coach Donald reached out to us, it seems like a good fit and he seemed like a great guy,” says Julian.

“Everything I hear about Cranbrook is great, so I was really excited to get going.”

Both brothers are committed to playing for NCAA Division 1 program Yale University.