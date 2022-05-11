- Advertisement -

Cranbrook city council gave the first reading to an amendment that would change the planned usage of a plot of land along Echo Field Road.

According to City of Cranbrook staff, the proposed Official Community Plan changes would facilitate the development of multi-density and multiple housing types on the property.

“The plan is a sizeable development, it’s 548 units in total. It’ll be a different mixture of single-family homes, multi-family and some condominiums,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

It will be located just off Echo Field Road, bordering the Wildstone golf course.

If approved, the new development will be attached to the existing infrastructure in the area.

“A lot of the sewer and water is already there in Wildstone, so they’ll be tying into that. There will need to be a different entry and egress made there,” said Pratt.

City officials said planning and engineering staff are working with the applicant to address technical matters of the development such as servicing, transportation and other civil engineering matters.

Notice of the proposed amendment will be sent to nearby owners.