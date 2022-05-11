- Advertisement -

A man in the Columbia Valley with outstanding warrants has been arrested after he was spotted by an off-duty police officer.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials say the officer noticed an Oldsmobile Intrigue on Highway 93/95 near Radium Hot Springs and recognized that the driver had warrants.

Other officers in the area located the vehicle at a home near Invermere and saw the driver running from the car.

Police say he was arrested inside the home without further incident.

He was brought in front of a judge that day and is being held in custody.