Police say the vehicle belonging to high-risk missing person Xiao Hua (Christina) Jiang of West Vancouver was located near Golden.

RCMP officials say Jiang’s vehicle was located on the westbound shoulder of Highway 1, about 1.5 km east of Heather Mountain Lodge, near Glacier National Park on May 2.

The next day, the West Vancouver Police Department contacted the Golden RCMP saying she had been reported missing by her family.

She is described as an Asian female, 53 years of age, 5’4, 110 lbs, with shoulder-length black hair with grey/brown eyes, medium complexion with sunspots on her face.

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and grey yoga pants.

Golden RCMP conducted a search near the vehicle with the assistance of Police Dog Services but found nothing.

“Police Dog Services searched the immediate area, not finding any signs of anyone heading into the bush around the last known location,” states Cpl. Brady Kyle with Vernon PDS.

“She may have walked along the highway for a distance, eventually getting into a vehicle, or may have been picked up right at her vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.