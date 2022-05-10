Cranbrook city council approved additional funding, up to $200,000, to be used for the Joseph Creek restoration project, currently underway at 15th Avenue South and 1st Street South.

According to city staff, the additional funding comes General Roads Program Annual Allotment.

Staff note that the project has come in over budget due to a number of factors, including the state of the global market and fuel prices.

“We started that kob about six years ago, trying to get approval from the Department of Oceans and Fisheries and it’s taken this long to get that. The cost over the last six years has increased considerably from what we had budgeted for,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

City staff said the project started from a need to prevent frequent flooding.

“Joseph Creek is overrun in a lot of spots by the willow trees, and they have to be removed. They’re choking out the creek with their roots and creating a lot of silt,” said Pratt. “It’s not healthy for the fish population either, so this is one area [at 15th Ave.] where they really choked it out, so there was a lot of flooding that took place.”

City staff said this project is also an opportunity for restoring the natural habitat of native plant species. This will be intended to improve the natural habitat and the overall health of the creek itself.