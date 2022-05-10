Playing in his first career playoffs, Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram has moved on to the second round tallying an assist in game four to help send the Nashville Predators to the golf course.

Byram had the helper on the first goal of the game, setting the pace for a 5-3 victory over the Preds.

While Colorado dominated the scoreboard this series, Nashville brought a lot of physical play.

In a post-game interview after game one, head coach Jerad Bednar says he’s proud of Byram weathering the storm after a tough season of injuries.

“I thought that was a rough-and-tumble, physical game. I thought he had a lot of pushback. I thought he kept playing his game, skating, moving the puck, being a part of our offense, defending well and while all that other stuff was going on,” added Bednar.

“I’m really proud of him to come back in here and get his game back in order to get back in a spot where he’s a choice to be in for the opening night.”

The Avalanche came out strong in the first match with a decisive 7-2 win, a 2-1 overtime win the next game, followed by another decisive 7-3 win and finished the sweep with last night’s 5-3 win.

“It’s definitely a step up from the regular season, but I was excited for it and I was ready to go,” Byram said.

“I think whenever you come out like that and get a jump on a team it’s always nice.”

The Avalanche will face either the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues in the second round.