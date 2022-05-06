The Cranbrook Bucks have committed defensemen Jack Henry for the upcoming season.

Henry played for Bishop Kearney Selects 18U AAA last season.

He tallied 16 goals and 58 assists for 74 points in 72 games.

Jack is an exciting prospect for us and a player that we look forward to developing here in Cranbrook,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“Jack possesses a toolset that will allow him to be effective in all 3 zones as he is a strong skater, defends with a purpose, and is comfortable with the puck on his stick in the offensive zone. We are thrilled to add Jack to our team for the fall of 2022, and look forward to helping him develop as a defenseman to best prepare him for NCAA hockey.”

He’s committed to playing for NCAA Division 1 program Yale University after his junior hockey career.