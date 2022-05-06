News Construction beginning on ballpark revitalization. SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff May 6, 2022 (Supplied by District of Invermere) Construction is beginning on the Rotary Ball Park in Invermere after Columbia Valley Little League Baseball received grant funding from the Jays Cares Foundation. It’s a charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays. Construction begins today at 1720- 4th Avenue. District staff ask the public to stay away from this area until construction is complete. There is no estimated time of completion.