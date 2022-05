(Supplied by District of Invermere)

Construction is beginning on the Rotary Ball Park in Invermere after Columbia Valley Little League Baseball received grant funding from the Jays Cares Foundation.

It’s a charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Construction begins today at 1720- 4th Avenue.

District staff ask the public to stay away from this area until construction is complete.

There is no estimated time of completion.