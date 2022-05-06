Enzo Calla Elkford Deputy Fire Chief. (Supplied by the District of Elkford)

The District of Elkford has hired a new deputy fire chief to fill the role, bringing nearly 30 years of experience.

Elkford officials say Enzo Calla joins the local fire department from Campbell River.

Calla boasts a 28-year career in fire services and emergency management and a number of certifications and accreditations.

“He joins the District of Elkford’s Fire Chief, Curtis Nyuli, to help lead Elkford’s Fire Rescue and Emergency Services as its second-in-command—and it would be difficult to imagine a more qualified candidate for this task,” said Elkford officials.

In the past, Calla served as deputy chief and emergency program manager for the District of Taylor and as a former platoon captain with View Royal Fire Department.

“He is also well versed in fire department operating guidelines, emergency management, emergency support services, EOC operations, regulations, public education, policies and applicable fire and building codes in British Columbia,” said district officials.

“On behalf of the Elkford Fire Department, I would like to welcome Deputy Chief Enzo Calla to our team,” said Elkford Fire Chief Curtis Nyuli. “We are so glad that he and his family have chosen Elkford as their new home.”